Two Galway Clubs Shortlisted For FAI Club Of The Year

The Short list for the FAI Club of the year has been announced and two Galway Clubs have made the shortlist following this afternoon’s announcement. Colemanstown United and Salthill Devon have been named along with Enfield Celtic from Meath, Killarney Celtic from Kerry, Midleton FC from Cork and Newbridge Town from Kildare.

Each of the six finalists is guaranteed €2,000 for their club, with the winners collecting an additional €5,000.

The 2019 FAI Club of the Year will be announced in Meath, during the FAI’s Festival of Football in July and will follow in the footsteps of Tipperary’s Ballymackey FC as winners of the award.

2019 FAI Club of the Year Finalists

Colemanstown United – Galway

Enfield Celtic – Meath

Killarney Celtic – Kerry

Midleton FC – Cork

Newbridge Town – Kildare

Salthill Devon – Galway