Two Galway Boxers at European U22 Championships

Team Ireland arrived in Russia yesterday ahead of the start of the European Men’s and Women’s Chapionship on Friday.

Five current Irish Elite champions – Amy Broadhurst, Aoife O’Rourke, Adam Hession (Monivea), David Oliver Joyce and Gabriel Dossen (Olympic) – are included in the 10-strong team.

The team are managed by Galway’s Stephen Molloy.

European U22 Championships Vladikavkaz, Russia March 8/17

Irish squad

Female

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

57kg Mary Geraghty (St Anthonys)

60kg Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan)

64kg Shauna O’Callaghan (Clann Naofa)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea)

Male

52kg Adam Hession (Monivea)

60kg Davey Oliver Joyce (Ballymun)

64kg Pierce O’Leary (Dublin Docklands)

69kg Patrick Donovan (OLOL)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

Team Manager: Stephen Molloy

Head Coach: Dmitry Dmitruk

Coaches: Anita Just, Philip Keogh

R&J: Stephen Kelly