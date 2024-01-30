Galway Bay FM

30 January 2024

Two European Kickboxing titles up for grabs in Galway this Sunday

Galway Black Dragon fighter Corey O’Malley from Ballybane, who recently won a 5 Nations K-1 title back in September in Galway and then a Gold medal at the Unified World Championships in Tuscany, will headline a star-studded event this Sunday, 4th September in the Ballinfoile Community Centre on the Headford Road when he takes on French Kick-boxer Aidan Scohy for the IKF Pro-Am European Lightweight K-1 Title (-60kg).
Limerick’s finest, Tyrone Cronin O Brien, will also fight for a European Title in the Co-main event when he squares off with the Belgian Champion Llario Varlet for the Light Welterweight K-1 Belt at -64.5kg.
Oisín Concannon from Barna will lock horns with Belgian fighter Hicham Zerrouki in an International K-1 rules fight on the undercard and Éamonn O Byrne from Knocknacarra and Darren Van Strien from Westside will both contest for Irish Titles. O’Byrne squares off with Carlow’s Martynas Jagutis for the Super Welterweight K-1 Title at -69.5kg and Van Strien takes on Shannon’s Éamonn Markham for the Jnr Bantamweight K-1 Title at 55.5kg.
With an exciting undercard featuring 10 more fighters from the Galway Black Dragon Gym taking on Ireland’s finest, the Ballinfoile Community Centre is the place to be for any self-respecting fight fan this Sunday. Doors open at 3 pm with the first fight scheduled for 3.30 pm sharp.

