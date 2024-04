Two Connacht players on Irish U18 Schools squad for Italy match this afternoon

The Ireland U18s Schools side are aiming to bounce back from their opening day loss to France when they face Italy this afternoon in Parma at 4.45 pm. There are two Connacht players in the squad, Diarmuid O’Connell from Sligo Grammar and Carrick on Shannon starts in the second row, while Rory Gavin from Galwegians and The Jez is among the replacements.

Ireland U18 School Team v Italy U18 (Wednesday 3 April 2024, U18 Six Nations Festival, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma, Italy

15. Charlie Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby) Captain

14. Noah Byrne (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Jack Deegan (CC Roscrea College/Leinster Rugby)

12. James O’Leary (PBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

11. Brian O’Flaherty (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

9. James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

1. Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

2. Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

3. Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

4. Dylan McNeice (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

5. Donnacha McGuire (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

6. Diarmaid O’Connell (Carrick on Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

7. Bill Hayes (CC Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

8. Charlie Meagher (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Luke McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

17. Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

18. Cian Walsh (CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

19. Rory Gavin (Colaiste Iognaid/Galwegians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

20. Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

21. Chris Barrett (CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

22. Josh Gibson (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

23. Tom Wood (St. Munchins College/Munster Rugby)

24. Joe Finn (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

25. Ethan Black (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

26. Paddy Curry (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)