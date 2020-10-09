Two changes To Connacht Starting XV For Cardiff Blues Clash

Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend has made two changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Cardiff Blues at Rodney Parade (k/o 7.35pm).



Eoghan Masterson comes in for his 93rd Connacht appearance, starting at blindside flanker. Captain Jarrad Butler moves to number 8 as a result while Conor Oliver retains his place on the opposite flank.



The other change comes in the backs where Sammy Arnold partners Bundee Aki at centre.



The remainder of the team is the same that impressively saw off Glasgow Warriors last week, with hooker Dave Heffernan joined by props Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham in the front row, while Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux continue their second row partnership.



Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty are retained at 9 and 10 respectively, while the squad is completed by the same back three of wingers Alex Wootton and Peter Sullivan alongside full-back John Porch.

Commenting on his team selection, Andy Friend says:



“We were very pleased to pick up the win last week and the way the squad took control of the game in the second half. That said, we are targeting two wins from these first two games so the job is only half done.

Rodney Parade is a tough place to go but I have full confidence in the squad we have selected to go over and get the win. Unfortunately we will be without Niall Murray for a lengthy period, but we are able to welcome back Ultan Dillane while Shane Delahunt has served his suspension so we are in a good place overall.”



CONNACHT RUGBY SQUAD VS CARDIFF BLUES

Saturday 10th October, Rodney Parade (k/o 7.35pm)

Number/Name/Caps

15. John Porch (19)

14. Peter Sullivan (2)

13. Sammy Arnold (2)

12. Bundee Aki (102)

11. Alex Wootton (2)

10. Jack Carty (141)

9. Kieran Marmion (168)

1. Denis Buckley (180)

2. Dave Heffernan (131)

3. Finlay Bealham (143)

4. Gavin Thornbury (40)

5. Quinn Roux (102)

6. Eoghan Masterson (92)

7. Conor Oliver (3)

8. Jarrad Butler (57) (C)

16. Shane Delahunt (78)

17. Jordan Duggan (2)

18. Jack Aungier (2)

19. Ultan Dillane (97)

20. Paul Boyle (41)

21. Stephen Kerins (9)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (24)

23. Tom Daly (26)