Twelve Connacht Players Named In Irish U18 Women’s Squad for Six Nations

The Irish Head Coach Larissa Muldoon and Team Manager Natalie Fox have named the Squad for the Under 18 Women’s Six Nations in England. The squad features twelve from Connacht Clubs.

They are Beibhinn Gleeson and Hannah Clarke from Tuam-Oughterard, Molly Boote from Connemara, Sarah Purcell, Roisin Maher and Jemima Adams Verling from Creggs, Sarah McCormick, Grainne Moran, Emily Foley and Ailish Quinn from Ballina, Ellen O’Toole from Westport and Poppy Garvey from Sligo.

The festival takes place between the 6th and 15th of April in Wellington College in England.