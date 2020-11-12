Turning The Switch Back On – Tony Og Regan Launches Online Programme.

Online refocus program to help with decision making, prioritising and how to view challenges and failure in a new way.

Experienced performance and wellbeing coach Tony Og Regan is launching an online program that will help people to build and maintain the habits to be a resilient and high performer in your own life not only in challenging periods but in the time far beyond it.

This online program will begin on November 23rd and will run until December 1st will focus on key areas of performance including mental skills, self-identity/discovery, and emotional intelligence.

It is a powerful synergy of live online sessions on mental skills practices that people can apply straight away into real life scenarios to deal with pressure more effectively.

This program integrates the latest applied research from neuroscience, psychology, human behaviour analysis, and my own business and elite sporting experiences from high performance teams & environments.

“We have been in a time of high stress and uncertainty for a while. People may be feeling very anxious about the present and the future. This program I have created is to help people to achieve more clarity, confidence, and composure in their personal and professional lives. For those wanting to feel greater motivation, calmness, and positive expectations about the future. It will help people to think more clearly under pressure. It will give people a stronger focus on what is important to them and it will look at how we refocus towards our key priorities, ” explained Tony.

It is quite easy to feel overwhelmed with the all the information we receive from social media, feeds, TV, and radio. This program will help to improve concentration in a world where there are so many distractions. It will focus and sharpen the mind and our decision-making process, teaching how to develop clarity not confusion.

One the goals of this program is help people to learn the tools to learn how to switch off mentally and recover from the pressures of life,” this alone I know speaks to so many people right now both professionally and personally,” concluded Tony.

More on the program:

Session 1 – Lessons learnt from elite sport and corporate environments and experiences. Mental skills overview and how mindset and motivation influence performance – Date 23/11/20

Session 2 – Positive expectations – Setting the vision, intentions, and goals towards achievement – Date 30/11/20

Session 3 – Understanding the relationship between pressure and performance and learning key tools to execute consistently under pressure – Date 07/12/20

Session 4 – Confidence – Generating deep confidence to handle the challenges along the journey – Date 18/01/21

Session 5 – Managing our mental and emotional energy for the big moments – Date 25/01/21

Session 6- Detaching from performance- who I am is not what I do! – Date 01/02/21

Link to eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/master-your-inner-game-performance-skills-program-webinar-series-1-tickets-127400846361?aff=efbneb

Enquiries to [email protected]