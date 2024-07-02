Turloughmore’s Michael Duffy To Take Part In Longines Global Champions Tour event In Monaco

Turloughmore Rider Michael Duffy has been confirmed for the Longines Global Champions Tour event in Monaco starting on Thursday.

This unparalleled event brings together the top show jumping talent from across the globe in one of the most challenging arenas on tour for the €1.5 million Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix du Prince de Monaco.

The excitement is palpable as the rider list is announced for the Longines Global Champions Tour of Monaco.

The world’s top riders are preparing to converge on this tiny yet glamorous principality on the French Riviera. Monaco will serve as the backdrop for three days of world-class sport offering a unique blend of luxury, glamour, and thrilling show jumping.

2022 LGCT Grand Prix of Monaco winner and current LGCT Championship leader Max Kühner will be looking to defend his lead and win a second stage of the 2024 season after winning the first French Riviera stage in Ramatuelle/St. Tropez. Putting the pressure on will be Andreas Schou of Denmark, currently sitting in second place in the LGCT Championship race.

With a host of past LGCT Grand Prix of Monaco winners competing this weekend, the riders will be eager to secure a second win in the Port d’Hercule with last year’s winner Julien Epaillard looking to defend his title in Monaco. LGCT Grand Prix of Monaco 2021 winner Darragh Kenny, LGCT Grand Prix of Monaco 2019 winner Maikel van der Vleuten, and 2016 LGCT Grand Prix of Monaco winner Emanuele Gaudiano will all be aiming to claim another victory this weekend.

The star-studded line-up of riders also includes LGCT Championship winners such as two-time winners Edwina Tops-Alexander and 2023 Champion Harrie Smolders, who will be on the hunt to secure maximum points to climb the leaderboard in order to defend his championship title.

Esteemed names such as French talents Gregory Cottard, Simon Delestre, Roger-Yves Bost, and Ines Joly will be looking to claim the top spot. Belgian sensations Jérôme Guéry and Olivier Philippaerts, American talents Jessica Springsteen and Spencer Smith, Irishmen Richard Howley and Michael Duffy, Germany’s Janne Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann and Christian Ahlmann, the Netherlands’ Kim Emmen, and UK’s John Whitaker will all be aiming to secure a podium finish in Monaco.

The world’s second smallest country will have one of their own riding on home turf this weekend as Monaco’s Anastasia Nielsen will be showcasing her talent in front of her home crowd.

U25 talent will also be out in full force in Monaco, Sophie Hinners, Géraldine Straumann, Jodie Hall McAteer, Sara Vingralkova, and Jeanne Sadran.

FAST FACTS: LGCT MONACO

Debut year on Tour: 2006

Number of CSI5* International Riders: 47

Course Designer: Uliano Vezzani

LGCT Grand Prix Prize Money: €1.500.000

Nestled in the Formula 1 pit lane in the Port d’Hercule against the backdrop of superyachts and the glimmering Mediterranean sea, this event is truly in a league of its own. Despite its diminutive size, Monaco attracts visitors from across the globe thanks to its reputation for unparalleled luxury and opulence.

Don’t miss a moment as the Longines Global Champions Tour heads to one of the most iconic destinations on tour for the tenth stage of the 2024 season. Witness show jumping history in the making as the world’s top riders battle it out for victory in Monaco.

In 2012, aged just 17, Michael Duffy became the youngest ever Senior Irish National Champion. Michael moved to England in 2013 to train with Shane Breen in Hickstead. In September of that year he opened his account at that famous showground, with a win in the All England Grand Prix. After gaining valuable experience producing young horses, Michael decided to set up on his own, based at Inglis Stables in Cuckfield, West Sussex. He initially started the 2014 season with 2 horses, but after winning the Stoner Jewellers Vase at Hickstead and the Talbot Hotels Speed Derby in Dublin, where he was awarded the Paul Darragh memorial trophy, 8 new horses were added to his stables, within just a month. Since, Michael has risen to the top and now regularly competes at 5* level. Fast Facts 2015 Young Rider European Championship Team Bronze medallist with VDL Groep Miss Untouchable Competed in the 2011 Junior European Championship 2019 LGCT Cascais, Estoril Grand Prix Bronze medallist with Mullaghdrin Touch the Stars

