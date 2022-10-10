Turloughmore win U20 A hurling title on penalties

The U20 A hurling championship title was won by Turloughmore in dramatic circumstances on Saturday in Kenny Park, as they defeated Sarsfields on penalties after a truly epic encounter that lasted over 140 minutes. After drawing 2 weeks ago, the replay produced another classic that eventually finished 2-21 apiece after extra time. Turloughmore goalkeeper and Man of the Match Darragh Walsh and team captain Evan Farrell spoke to Niall Canavan after the game…

Listen back to the extra time and penalties with the Galway Bay FM commentary team of Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell…