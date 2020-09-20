Turloughmore Overcome Loughrea In Brooks County Senior Hurling Semi-Final

Turloughmore are in the Brooks County Senior Hurling Final for the first time since 1990 after beating Loughrea by 2-17 to 1-17 in the Semi-Final played in Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Who they will meet is still not known as the Semi-Final between St Thomas and Cappataggle was postponed following a positive case of Covid-19. A date for the refixture of that game will be known in due course.

Here is the match report from Niall Canavan

After the game, Niall Canavan spoke to Turloughmore Manager Joe Hession.