Turloughmore GAA Club Announce Phase 3 of Development Plan

4 New Pitches for Lackagh as Turloughmore plan for the Future

Turloughmore Hurling and Camogie clubs have launched their next phase of building new playing facilities in Lackagh. An ambitious new Development has been planned in what is an exciting new era for the Club and Community.

2023 marks the 137th Anniversary of Turloughmore Hurling Club (1886-2023). Turloughmore reached the Galway Senior Championship Hurling Final in 2020, while the Camogie Club won the All Ireland and Galway A Feile titles this year, which was a tremendous achievement.

Phase 1 of the Development was completed in 2021– a top quality new Astro Pitch and Ball Wall. Phase 2, the purchase of 13.5 acres of land was fully completed in April 2023, thus Phase 3 can now commence. The Club launched their plans on Friday last, July 21st, at the end of their Summer Cul Camp.

The new Development will feature 4 new pitches, a new walkway, new dressing rooms, stand, new and upgraded car parking as well as all associated infrastructure.

Quotes:

Speaking at the launch David McDonagh, Chairperson of the Development Committee said “It is important for us as a Development committee to add to our existing infrastructure providing more playing facilities for the growing number of players in the clubs.”

Collette Walsh, Chairperson of the Turloughmore Hurling Club, remarked “that this is a great opportunity to ensure our players, both now and in the future, have an excellent foundation to develop and hone their skills”

Turloughmore Camogie Chairperson Derrick Murphy encouraged “the local community to come together and support the project, which will benefit not only our hurlers and camogie players but the wider community“

PHASE 3 – The Plan:

Phase 3 of the Development will provide:

· 2 Full Size sand based playing pitches

· 1 Juvenile grass playing pitch

· 1 Juvenile Pitch/Training area

· Walkway throughout the site with connectivity to the existing Kearney walkway

· New Car Park provided for 200 vehicles

· Upgrading of the existing Car Parking area

· 4 new Dressing Rooms along with spectator facilities

· Associated pitch infrastructure and perimeter fencing along with floodlighting

Currently the Turloughmore Hurling and Camogie Clubs cater for a growing and thriving community of players and membership – so new pitches and facilities are needed. The breakdown is as follows:

Turloughmore Hurling Club:

Members: 720 Adult teams 6 Juvenile teams 11

Turloughmore Camogie Club:

Members: 450 Fielding 14 teams

Long Term Target

The provision of top class facilities for our growing community, including 4 new pitches, walkway, floodlighting and all associated infrastructure. It will leave a legacy for the young hurlers and camogie players of the future.

Short Term Target

1 new Pitch and 1 new Juvenile Pitch by 2024. This is an ambitious but achievable target.

Note: Needs immediate funding (See Option 1 of the 545 Club)

Of course finance is required to fuel these plans and a fundraising plan has been put in place. The 545 Club is our latest fundraising drive. It is aimed at all with Turloughmore connections – giving a little helps to build a lot. The plan is to add 4 more pitches to the existing one in Lackagh, while the fundraiser is based on giving €5 a week; hence it’s a €5 a week for 5 pitches – 5 for 5 (545)!

545 Club:

Option 1: €5 a week

Option 2: Up Front payment: €1,000

You can sign up for the 545 Club: https://turloughmoregaa.clubzap.com/pages/545 or use our QR code below.

Turloughmore HC: IBAN: IE72 AIBK 9370 1006 7662 66

545 Club Ticket Sales – Contact any Hurling Club, Camogie Club or Development Committee member or check the Turloughmore Hurling and Camogie Club’s social media. The 545 Club Ticket Sales commenced on 21 July 2023 with all proceeds going to the Turloughmore Development fund.

Additional fundraising initiatives have been planned for future key dates as the €1 million+ project takes shape in Lackagh over the planned 5 year timeframe. You can follow www.turloughmoregaa.ie and all our Social Media platforms closely to keep up to date with the latest news as we trace the progress of our new Development. Further Details email: [email protected]

Development Committee: Chairperson David McDonagh, Camogie Club Chairperson Derrick Murphy, Hurling Club Chairperson Collette Walsh, Tom Shiel, Michael Holland, Emma Langan, Paul Dullaghan, Cian Burke, Teresa Delaney, John Loftus, Claire Nolan, Aoife McSharry, Tom Caulfield, Sean Walsh, Susan Tarpey.

The project has a major local input, with club members occupying some key positions. Mike Holland (Corbwell Design) is the Designer, Site Engineer is Cian Burke, David McDonagh (Quantex) is the Quantity Surveyor, while Turloughmore based Statcroft are the contractors.

What’s in a Logo – What’s in our Logo?

Let’s Do THCis

THCis = This (Spelt incorrectly but for our purpose!)

THCis stands for:

Turloughmore

Hurling

Camogie

In it together

Step up, Build the Future