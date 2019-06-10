Turloughmore Capture Féile Division One Title

Turloughmore (Galway) 3-6 Na Piarsaigh (Cork) 1-1

Triumphant Turloughmore romped to retain the John West Féile na nGael Division 1 Hurling title with a comprehensive victory over Cork’s Na Piarsaigh in the decider at St Finbarr’s, Togher, Cork on Sunday.

The Tribesmen displayed all the qualities of a very well-drilled outfit and their hurling was of consistently high quality, with Éanna Monaghan bagging a hat-trick of goals.

They got off to a great start with an early statement of intent, hitting 2-5 without reply.

Early points were put on the board by Seán Duggan and Ryan Rabbitte, before Monaghan showed great skills to bury the ball into the back of the net for the Tribesmen’s first goal.

Scores by Duggan and Monaghan followed, before Turloughmore got their second goal of the game through a clinical close-range finish by Monaghan, after an initial effort had hit the bar.

Na Piarsaigh got a point back through Ryan Lyons and a goal from Ross O’Sullivan, coming from a bullet strike from a free.

The second period saw Turloughmore doing a very professional job to see out the game.

Monaghan completed his hat-trick and put the icing on the cake on a memorable day for Galway hurling.

The John West Féile na nGael Under-14 hurling and camogie finals took place over a hectic weekend of action across Cork and Kerry.

This is the fourth year that natural protein experts John West have sponsored the underage tournament, which is the biggest of its kind in Europe.

Throughout its sponsorship of the Féile, John West has focused on encouraging children to participate in Gaelic Games while emphasising the importance natural protein plays in fuelling a young athlete.

The highly-anticipated competition gives up-and-coming GAA stars the chance to play in respective John West Féile tournaments (Divisions 1-9) at a level which suits their age and strengths.

160 boys and 96 girls teams from all over Ireland compete regionally to win a coveted place at the finals weekend.

Games were highly competitive with players showcasing great skill and determination.

All travelling teams were accommodated by host families, greatly enhancing the community spirit of the event.

John West Féile Peile Na nOg takes place this year across Galway and Mayo over the weekend of June 28-30.

Scorers – Turloughmore: E Monaghan 3-1, S Duggan 0-4, R Rabbitte 0-1. Na Piarsaigh: R O’Sullivan 1-0, R Lyons 0-1.

Turloughmore: Ciaran Wilde: Jamie Burke, Evan Gill, Tom McNicholas, Evan Forde, Jack Lonergan, Marc Cummins, Owen Morgan, Cillian Trayers, Ryan Rabbitte, Éanna Monaghan, Seán Duggan, Ronan Flaherty, Rory Casserly, Cian O’Callaghan, Oisin Fahy, Shane Commins, Daniel Fitzmaurice, Luke Williams, Matthew Collins, Gary Gill, Cillian Walsh, Aaron Burke, Oisin McGilloway, Aaron Walsh, Ronan Duggan, Owen Long, Harry Kelly, Conor Dooley, Darragh McEntee.

Na Piarsaigh: Baruch Dwyer Harrington, Eoin Cronin, Cian Higgins, Jacob Hutchinson, Andrew O’Driscoll, Padraig Hosford, Jack O’Sullivan, Sean Paul Cooke, Peter Lehane, Ryan Lyons, Ross O’Sullivan, Charlie Cronin, Dylan Phillpott, Alex Lynch, Dylan O’Sullivan, Patrick McGrath, Jonathan McSweeney, Kian Galvin, Adam Heffernan, DJ Coffey.

Ref – Ger Scully (Killeagh).