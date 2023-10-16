16 October 2023
Turloughmore and St Thomas’ to meet in County Hurling Final
Turloughmore and St Thomas’ will meet in this year’s county senior hurling final next Sunday week in Pearse Stadium after both sides won their semi-finals on Sunday at the Salthill venue. Turloughmore beat last year’s finalists Loughrea by 2-22 to 1-22, while 6-in-a-row chasing St Thomas’ overcame Sarsfields by 1-20 to 1-17.
Reporting on the Turloughmore v Loughrea game is Niall Canavan…
After the game, Niall spoke to Turloughmore’s Ronan Burke…
Reporting on St Thomas’ v Sarsfields is Niall Canavan…
After the game, Niall spoke to St Thomas’ manager Kenneth Burke…