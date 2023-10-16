Galway Bay FM

16 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Turloughmore and St Thomas’ to meet in County Hurling Final

Share story:
Turloughmore and St Thomas’ to meet in County Hurling Final

Turloughmore and St Thomas’ will meet in this year’s county senior hurling final next Sunday week in Pearse Stadium after both sides won their semi-finals on Sunday at the Salthill venue. Turloughmore beat last year’s finalists Loughrea by 2-22 to 1-22, while 6-in-a-row chasing St Thomas’ overcame Sarsfields by 1-20 to 1-17.

Reporting on the Turloughmore v Loughrea game is Niall Canavan…

After the game, Niall spoke to Turloughmore’s Ronan Burke…

Reporting on St Thomas’ v Sarsfields is Niall Canavan…

After the game, Niall spoke to St Thomas’ manager Kenneth Burke…

Share story:

Good Weekend For Galway Soccer in FAI and Provincial Cup Competitions

Seven Galway based teams remain in the FAI Junior Cup after the weekend. In the Galway section, there were wins for Mervue United, Colemanstown United, Kn...

Galway GAA Results

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals Turloughmore 2-22 Loughrea 1-22 St Thomas 1-20 Sarsfields 1-17   Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Re...

Unleash Your Passion and Unite In The Fury Of The BKT United Rugby Championship

The BKT United Rugby Championship is about the clash of the Titans. It is about rivalries as much as it is about friendships. The BKT URC is not just a ru...

LGFA confirms Master Fixtures Plan for 2024  

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed its Master Fixtures plan for 2024. The plan was ratified at a Central Council meeting, held on Tuesda...