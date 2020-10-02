Turloughmore And St Thomas In Final Preparations For Sunday’s Brooks County Senior Hurling Final

This Sunday afternoon, defending champions St Thomas face Turloughmore in the Brooks County Senior Hurling Final in Kenny Park with St Thomas looking for their Third County Senior Championship in a row while Turloughmore are looking to a bridge a gap that goes back to 1985 when they last win the County Cup beating Killimordaly in the Final.

Niall Canavan has been speaking to both camps as they looked forward to Sunday afternoon.

He started with the defending champions St Thomas and their manager Kevin Lally.

Niall also spoke to Conor Cooney

Turloughmore are in their first County Final since 1990 when they were beaten by Kiltormer. Their manager is Joe Hession. He Spoke to Niall before St Thomas played Cappataggle in the Semi-Final.

Niall also spoke to Turloughmore Full Forward Gary Burke

Sunday’s game throws in at 2pm in Kenny Park and will be LIVE on Galway Bay FM and Live Streamed through Galway GAA and Nemeton TV.