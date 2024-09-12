Turloughmore 2-16 Clarinbridge 0-16 (Under 20A Hurling Final Commentary and Reaction)

Share story:

Turloughmore are the Cahalan Jewellers under-20A hurling champions following this six point victory over Clarinbridge at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Thursday (12th September 2024).

Goals in each half from Tom Nolan proved to be the difference between the teams despite the victors going down to 14 men after a red card for Ryan Rabbitt.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell.

Afterwards, Turloughmore captain Darragh Walsh and man of the match Cillian Whelan shared their thoughts with Niall.

Niall also caught up with Turloughmore manager Brian Murphy.

U20A Hurling Championship Final Result from Duggan Park @turloughmorehc 2-16@ClarinbridgeGaa 0-16 Congratulations Turloughmore 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FhkSj9BQ1P — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) September 12, 2024