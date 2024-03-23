Tully appointed as Golf Ireland President

Share story:

Carlow Golf Club member Rosemary Tully was appointed the new Golf Ireland President at the 2024 AGM this weekend.

The fourth annual Golf Ireland AGM took place on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown, in Dublin.

Tully was appointed President where she succeeded the outgoing Jim Long (Monkstown, Dooks), to become the second female president of the Governing Body for golf in Ireland.

Athlone’s Michael Evans replaced her as the President-Elect and he will take over at the 2025 AGM. Sara O’Sullivan (Malone) and Paul Whelan (Castle) were elected as Nominated Directors, along with former Dublin footballer Tomás Quinn.

Speaking after the AGM, new Golf Ireland President Tully, spoke about her pride at taking over the role.

“I feel truly honoured and very privileged to accept the role of president of Golf Ireland, not only for myself, but also for Carlow Golf Club who are celebrating 125 years,” said President Tully.

“My journey as a volunteer began in Carlow Golf Club and I want to thank them for their support over the years, particularly now as I assume this role.

“I want to thank the outgoing president, Jim, who spent his year on planes, trains and automobiles as he travelled both home and away. I also want to offer my congratulations to our new president-elect, Michael.

“And finally, the person who encouraged me to follow my journey from golf volunteer to the president of Golf Ireland, thanks to my husband Joe. He gave me the fullest support over the last 25 years – he made a wonderful achievement possible.”

During the meeting, there was a presentation on sustainability from Golf Ireland’s new Sustainability Manager, Ann Courtney.

Later, Leinster representative, Mary Farrell, was announced as the winner of the second Golf Ireland Club Volunteer of the Year at the AGM.

The Edenderry Golf Club member who has volunteered at the club since she retired from her role as a secondary school teacher, was preparing herself for Easter Camps for their junior members this week.

“I am truly honoured to win the Golf Ireland Club Volunteer of the Year,” said Farrell.

“The recognition that you can get from your club, first of all, and then from your governing body is unbelievable and very welcome for all volunteers and particularly the volunteers that work with me in Edenderry.

“I am very honoured and proud to bring that award home, it’s still so very new and not too many other sports bodies do that.”