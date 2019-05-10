Tuam’s Rory Gaffney may play at Wembley tomorrow

Salford City
Tuam man Rory Gaffney, who was on the bench for the semi-final, has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season.
In June 2018, Gaffney transferred from Bristol Rovers to the Greater Manchester club.
The former Mervue United striker is no stranger to the Football League, as he played two seasons in League One for Rovers in 2016/17 and 2017/18.
Salford City
Salford beat Eastleigh 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the semi-final. Gaffney and his teammates will be hoping it is not as tight this time.
Tomorrow’s game is live on BT Sport 1, coverage beginning at 2
pm and kick-off at 3 pm.