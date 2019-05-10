Tuam’s Rory Gaffney may play at Wembley tomorrow

Salford City are playing in the National League Play-Off Final tomorrow at Wembley and a win would take them up to League Two.

Tuam man Rory Gaffney, who was on the bench for the semi-final, has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season.

In June 2018, Gaffney transferred from Bristol Rovers to the Greater Manchester club.

The former Mervue United striker is no stranger to the Football League, as he played two seasons in League One for Rovers in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

Salford City have had a remarkable rise up the levels of English football ever since 2014. This is partly due to the ownership group of businessman Peter Lim – the owner of Valencia CF, and the Class of 92. Gary and Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and recently David Beckham all have stakes in the club.

Salford beat Eastleigh 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the semi-final. Gaffney and his teammates will be hoping it is not as tight this time.

Tomorrow’s game is live on BT Sport 1, coverage beginning at 2

pm and kick-off at 3 pm.