Tuam’s Martin McDonagh goes through to the last sixteen of the Olympic Qualifers

Martin McDonagh has qualified for the last sixteen of the Olympic Qualifiers in Italy.

The Tuam boxer, who boxes out of Crumlin Boxing Club, was a unanimous points winner over Usuaf Acik of Turkey.

McDonagh was in control throughout with all five judges scoring it 29-26 in favour of the Tuam man.

With four boxers going through to the Olympics, McDonagh now knows what he has to do to make the plane to Paris.

First, he meets Danis Latypov of Bahrain in the last sixteen on Saturday. If he wins that, it will be a straight fight against either Diego Lenzi of Italy or Spain’s Ayoub Aissaoui El Drissi Hhadfa in the quarter final with the winner qualifying for the Olympic Games.

