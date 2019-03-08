Tuam’s Edel Durkin To Feature on Defence Forces Team To Face France

Connacht Rugby and Tuam stalwart Edel Durkin joins several other high-profile Irish rugby stars on Friday as part of the Combined Irish Armed Forces maiden international squad against their French equivalents.

The Monkstown FC-hosted fixture kicks-off at midday and features fellow former Connacht team-mates Clare Raftery and Niamh ni Dhroma, and Buccaneers and Tullamore powerhouse Emer Phelan.

Mother-of-two Durkin, based in Tuam, is no stranger to Garda Siochana sporting honours having represented her country in both Rugby 7s and boxing.

Drawing its player-pool largely from the Guards and Army, Durkin said Friday’s match panel reads like a rogues’ gallery of interprovincial match programmes from the past 10 years. Several among Friday’s First XV still play competitive club rugby and test veteran Niamh Briggs (Munster) will call the shots from outhalf.

“As far as I know the French girls have established quite a tradition and these fixtures are a calendar highlight for them. This will be our first official fixture so competition for places was immense.

“I’m on the bench Friday but the whole thing has been such a thrilling experience, and everyone involved is looking forward to seeing this become an Irish rugby tradition here too,” Durkin said earlier this week.

The women’s match will act as curtain-raiser to the men’s fixture, Combined Irish Defence Forces v French Army Rugby team, which kicks off at 2pm. The IRFU’s women, men and U20s also play their Six Nations fixtures this weekend against their French counterparts.

