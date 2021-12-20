Tuam Swimmer the star performer at Irish Championships

Tuam swimmer Uiseann Cooke was the star of the show at the Irish Short Course Swimming Championships in the National Aquatic Centre Dublin at the weekend. Having already won the 100m Breaststroke, he then took the 200m Breaststroke title in a new Irish Senior record in a time of 2:06.81, shaving 0.8 seconds off Darragh Greene’s three-year-old record.



