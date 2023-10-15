Tuam Stars wins first County Minor A Title in Forty Years

Tuam Stars won the County Minor A Football Title for the first time in forty years when they beat Claregalway in the Final at Tuam Stadium by 0-11 to 0-8.

The last time the Stars had won the championship at this grade was in 1983 when they beat Mervue.

Following an excellent start, Tuam had to withstand a late comeback from Claregalway to win by three points.

This report is from Kevin Dwyer.

After the game, Kevin spoke to the Tuam Stars manager Donal Marley.