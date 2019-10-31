Tuam Stars v Corofin only the 11th county football final replay in almost 60 years

As the countdown continues to next Sunday’s county football final replay between Tuam Stars and Corofin, we look back at the 10 previous post-war county finals to go to a replay. The last time Tuam Stars were involved in a replay was in 1962, a highly contentious affair with Dunmore MacHales that only came about when the referee blew the whistle prematurely in the drawn game! Corofin have been involved in four replays, including last year when they overcame Mountbellew Moylough in Pearse Stadium.

Galway County Senior Football Final Replays

1962: Tuam Stars 1-5 Dunmore MacHales 0-6

A fisted goal early in the second half by Sean Purcell was the decisive score in a keenly contested replay between these two great rivals. There was huge controversy in the drawn game two months earlier when Mayo referee Mick Loftus prematurely blew the full-time whistle with the teams level at 2-4 to 1-7 but failed to restart the game as some of the Dunmore team, who were playing into a gale-force wind, left the field. In the second game, three John Keenan frees had Dunmore 0-4 to 0-2 ahead at the break but two Mick Reynolds frees and Purcell’s goal won the title back for the Stars.

1974: Mountbellew 1-5 Corofin 0-7 (after extra time)

After the sides finished level at 1-6 apiece three weeks previously, another nail-biter in Tuam Stadium was eventually settled by Leitrim county player Tony Dolan who fisted over the winner three minutes from the end of extra time for Mountbellew. The only goal came early in the second half when Iomar Barrett sent Frank Rushe through for a tonic score to help Mountbellew lead 1-2 to 0-2 but Corofin scored three points to take the game to extra time and might have won the game but for a missed penalty.

1978: Killererin 2-6 Milltown 0-11

This replay proved far more entertaining than the drab 1-4 apiece draw two weeks previously. Killererin did all the damage in the first 22 minutes as goals from Seamus Burke, with a brilliant individual effort, and Donal Gilligan helped the winners to a 2-4 to 0-1 lead. Led by the brilliant Gay McManus, Milltown reduced the gap to six points by half time and despite scoring seven more points in the second half in a personal tally of 0-10, Killererin clung on to win their second title in three years by the narrowest of margins.

1979: Ballinasloe 0-9 Dunmore MacHales 0-8

Like the previous year, the drawn county final ended 1-4 each as Dunmore grabbed a late equaliser to force the replay. In the second game, Ballinasloe looked in total control as they led 0-7 to 0-1 after twenty minutes. Amazingly they would not score again for 35 minutes as Dunmore clawed their way back into the game and eventually took the lead 0-8 to 0-7 thanks to a Michael Gordon punched effort ten minutes from time. Ballinasloe regrouped and kicked the last two points, including the winning free from Paul McGettigan, to win their first title in 34 years.

1985: Annaghdown 1-8 Monivea Abbey 1-6

If ever there was a game of two halves, this was it. Both sides could only manage 0-6 each in the drawn encounter, but second time around a goal from the brilliant Mickey Burke helped a dominant Annaghdown into a 1-7 to 0-0 half time lead in Tuam Stadium. A storming second half from Monivea Abbey almost pulled off the most unlikely of comeback wins, with Tommy Devane the main scoring threat for Abbey with 1-4, but the losers will look back on a number of missed chances that might have taken this game to extra time. As it was, Annaghdown won their third-ever title.

1986: Mountbellew 1-5 Milltown 0-4

A county final replay played in December was never going to be a classic, but it was Mountbellew who claimed a first title in 12 years after Michael Gavin dispossessed Milltown goalie Padraig Coyne to score the only goal late in the game to seal victory. After drawing 0-5 each the first day, the replay in Pearse Stadium was a virtual carbon copy with Mountbellew leading 0-5 to 0-4 late in the game until Gavin’s goal put the issue beyond doubt. Winning captain Val Daly wished everyone a ‘Happy Christmas’ as he accepted the Frank Fox Cup.

1991: Corofin 0-14 Salthill 0-6

A day often referenced as the turning point in Galway club football, Corofin demolished the defending champions Salthill with a powerhouse display at a windy Tuam Stadium. Many felt Corofin’s chance had gone when they drew 2-6 to 0-12 a fortnight earlier, but the foundations were laid in the opening half of this replay when midfielder Gerry Burke kicked 0-2 as the winners led 0-5 to 0-3 despite playing into the strong wind. Nine second half points from play, three from Michael Donnellan and Ger Hanly and two from Eddie Steede set the seal on a famous Corofin win.

1999: Killererin 1-12 An Cheathru Rua 1-8

Killererin won their first title in 21 years with a fully deserved 4 point win over the champions of 2 years previous. Most of the scoring came in the first half as Killererin led 1-9 to 1-5 at the break. An early Pakie Mitchell goal for the winners was cancelled out by a spectacular effort from Risteard O’hEadhra, but Killererin responded again and Padraig Joyce proved the main scoring threat with 0-5 to his credit. An Cheathru Rua did bring the gap back to a single point with 6 minutes to go but sub Tom McHugh was the hero with two points as Killererin deservedly won.

2009: Corofin 0-11 Mountbellew Moylough 1-5

After a disappointing drawn encounter that finished 0-9 each, an early Cathal Kenny goal set Mountbellew Moylough on their way to a 1-2 to 0-0 lead but a red card to defender Mark Geraghty in the 17th minute changed the complexion of the game as Corofin regained some ground to trail 1-3 to 0-3 at the break. County minor Ronan Steede kicked 0-2 on his half-time introduction, with Alan Burke levelling the game two minutes from time and further scores from Aidan Donnellan, Joe Canney and Shane Monaghan broke the Mountbellew Moylough resistance.

2018: Corofin 1-8 Mountbellew Moylough 0-5

After Micheal Lundy rescued Corofin with a last gasp point in the 0-7 all drawn match, the winners made no mistake in completing the 6-in-a-row second time around in Pearse Stadium. Dylan Wall scored a 3rd minute goal to set Corofin on their way and despite Michael Daly landing two points for Mountbellew Moylough in reply, the winners led 1-4 to 0-4 at the break. Man of the Match Gary Sice added two further points to his tally in the second half as Mountbellew Moylough’s challenge faded, and injury time scores from Colin Brady and Ronan Steede sealed county title No.20 for Corofin.