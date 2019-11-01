Tuam Stars And Corofin Get Ready For County Senior Final Replay

This Sunday, Tuam Stadium will once again hold the final of the Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Championship but this time it’s round two as Tuam Stars and Corofin meet in the replay.

The first game two weeks ago was a thriller with two points in injury time from Gary Sice saved Corofin was defeat and denied Tuam Stars what would have been an historic victory, Their first since 1994.

Galway Bay FM Sport caught up with both managers as we looked forward to the replay. First up is Tuam Stars manager Tommy Carton. He spoke to Kevin Dwyer.

We next hear from Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien. He also spoke to Kevin Dwyer.

Corofin scorers: Jason Leonard 0-4 (2f), Gary Sice 0-4 (3f), Liam Silke 0-2, Michael Farragher 0-2, Kieran Molloy 0-2, Martin Farragher 0-1,

Tuam Stars scorers: Brian Mannion 0-5 (2f), Jamie Murphy 1-1 (1-0 pen), Paul Collins 1-0, Ben O’Connell 0-1, Noel Henry 0-1, Gavan Connell 0-1

The Teams

Corofin

1. Bernard Power

17. Cathal Silke

5. Ciaran McGrath

2. Ross Mahon

4. Liam Silke

6. Dylan McHugh

7. Conor Cunningham

8. Kieran Molloy

9. Ronan Steede

10. Gary Sice

11. Dylan Wall

12. Jason Leonard

13. Ian Burke

14. Martin Farragher

26. Michael Farragher

Substitutes

15. Micheál Lundy for Mahon (half-time)

3. Daithí Burke for Cunningham (54)

18. Gavin Burke for Wall (58).

Tuam Stars

1. Jonathan Trayers

17. Rory O’Connor

3. Aonghus Tierney

4. Brian O’Donnell

19. Darragh O’Rourke

5. Noel Henry

2. Brendan Mashengele

8. Conor Rhatigan

9. Paul Collins

10. Gary O’Donnell

6. Ben O’Connell

18. Jamie Murphy

13. Brian Mannion

14. Michael Mannion

11. Seamus Kelly

Substitutes

15. Gavan Connell for Henry (46)

22. Cormac McWalter for S Kelly (56).

Referee: Gearóid Ó Conámha.