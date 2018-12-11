Tuam Stadium Development Receives Welcome Boost

The work on the development of Tuam Stadium has received a welcome boost with local businessman Joe O’Toole has agreed to invest in the building of a new stand at the iconic ground. This investment will be in the roofing of the stand and the inclusion of new seating.

The Development Advocates For Tuam Stadium, known as DAFTS are continuing their fundraising drive with a major draw taking place at the end of the Month.

Jim Carney joined Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks this morning and gave more details on the investment