Tuam/Oughterard vs University of Galway (Connacht Senior Women’s Rugby Cup Final Preview with Norman Tierney, Owen Lydon & Diarmuid Codyre)

The biggest day in the Connacht women’s club season takes place this Sunday (7th April) when Tuam/Oughterard and University of Galway meet in the Bank of Ireland Connacht senior women’s cup decider.

Preceding the game in a double header will be Creggs’ clash with Westport in the Plate final.

Tuam/Oughterard were 65-0 victors over University of Galway in the league final back in February and topped their group in this competition after wins over Westport, OLBC and Ballinrobe. They have never won the Senior Cup before.

University of Galway are also on maximum points after accounting for Creggs and Sligo.

Leading up to the game, Tuam/Oughterard joint managers Norman Tierney and Owen Lydon have been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also caught up with University of Galway head coach Diarmuid Codyre.

Kick-off at Dexcom Stadium on Sunday is 3.30pm and we’ll have regular updates here on Galway Bay FM.