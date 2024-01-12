Tuam/Oughterard vs MU Barnhall (All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Final Preview with Owen Lydon)

Share story:

Tuam/Oughterard Colts are targeting completing their historic year on Saturday (13th January) when they take on defending champions MU Barnhall in the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Final.

The Galway side were first-time Connacht Women’s league winners in 2023 and followed that up with an impressive 38-12 semi-final victory over UL Bohemians in November.

Leading up to the game, joint manager Owen Lydon had a chat with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Mullingar RFC on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have regular updates here on Galway Bay FM.

Tuam/Oughterard bidding to make history in Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Final – https://t.co/Y1JnlxHQmB pic.twitter.com/a3TjWLTyEX — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) January 8, 2024