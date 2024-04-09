Tuam/Oughterard vs Ballina (Connacht under-18 Rugby Girls Cup Final Preview with Norman Tierney and Owen Lydon)

Just seven days after winning the Connacht senior women’s cup for the first time, Tuam/Oughterard are back in Dexcom Stadium again this Sunday (14th April) when they battle Ballina in the Bank of Ireland Connacht under-18 decider.

It’s the third of three final on a busy day at the Sportsground. Ballinasloe face Westport in the under-16 final at 11am; followed by an all-Galway affair in under-14 at 12.30pm when Tuam/Oughterard go up against Ballinasloe.

In the under-18 final, Ballina probably come in as favourites featuring three Irish internationals in Grainne Moran, Ailish Quinn and Emily Foley. They beat Ballinrobe 64-29 in the semi-final.

Tuam/Oughterard went down to Creggs in the Connacht League semi-final but have bounced back in the cup, beating Corrib and Corinthians, before a 33-5 successa against Westport the last day.

Ella Burns is an Irish international in the front row while Uillin Eilian, Chloe Conneally and Louise Seoighe were part of the Connacht under-18 team that won this year’s interprovincials.

Leading up to the game, Tuam/Oughterard joint managers Norman Tierney and Owen Lydon have been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off for the Connacht under-18 final between Tuam/Oughterard and Ballina at the Dexcom Stadium on Sunday is 2.30pm.