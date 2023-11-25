Tuam/Oughterard Colts Qualify for All-Ireland Junior Cup Final

Tuam/Oughterard Colts have beaten UL Bohemians in the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Semi-Final 38-12.

Tuam/Oughterard Colts led 26-0 at Half Time, their tries coming from Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Dominika Lukasik, Hannah Clarke and Karley Tierney with Éabha Nic Dhonnacha kicking the extras.

On the restart, UL Bohemians hit back with a try but Tuam/Oughterard were rarely troubled and scored more tries through Katie Creaven and another Clarke try.