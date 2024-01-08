Tuam/Oughterard bidding to make history in Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Final

Tuam/Oughterard Colts Women’s team have one of the biggest games of their club careers this weekend as they take on MU Barnhall in the Final of the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup on Saturday in Mullingar RFC.

Tuam/Oughterard have gone from winning their first Connacht Women’s League title in 2023 to becoming first-time finalists in the Energia Junior Cup. This weekend, they will take on reigning champions MU Barnhall in the Final at 2:00 PM in Mullingar RFC.

“The overwhelming feeling at the Semi-Final win for both Norman and me was pride. Pride in their attitude, game management and ability to rise to the occasion. Their continual improvement this season and capacity for even more improvement bodes well for the remainder of the season and the Final. Exciting times for Tuam/Oughterard Colts.” – Owen Lydon, Manager

“Credit has to go to the ladies who bought a good work ethos on the pitch; they all work for each other, which is brilliant. Who scores doesn’t matter and it’s all about the team with them. I think that’s why we all get on very well as a group. I don’t think it has sunk in with girls that it is an All-Ireland Final yet. MU Barnhall will be a big ask for us on Saturday. But we will come out fighting on the day.” – Norman Tierney, Manager

The team’s decisive 38-12 Semi-Final win over UL Bohemians 2nds at Tuam RFC in the All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup back in November saw them qualify for the Final for the first time ever. Meanwhile, MU Barnhall beat their old rivals Tullamore RFC 17-8 in their Semi-Final.

“It was absolutely amazing making the semi-final, but to win it, it’s just on another level; I don’t think we’ve actually come to terms with the fact we’ve made an All-Ireland final yet. It was an amazing day and we had so much support; I couldn’t be prouder of the team.” – Captain Sarah-Jane Fox

Kick-off is this Saturday, 13th January at 2:00 PM in Mullingar RFC. Come along and support the team who are in their first ever All-Ireland Final!