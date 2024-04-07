7 April 2024
Tuam/Oughterard are crowned Connacht Senior Cup Champions
Tuam/Oughterard capped off a memorable season with a resounding win over The University of Galway in the Bank of Ireland Women’s Connacht Senior Cup played at Dexcom Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Showing total control and with a Player of the Match performance from Hannah Clarke, Tuam/Oughterard won 82-12.
The Full Time report from PJ Lynch.
After the game, PJ Spoke to Tuam/Oughterard Coaches Norman Tierney and Owen Lydon.