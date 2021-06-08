Tuam Jockey Rossa Ryan on Over The Line

print

Young Galway jockey Rossa Ryan from Ballinderry just outside Tuam is one of Ireland’s brightest prospects and only recently was named flat jockey of the month beating Oisin Murphy and Frankie Dettori into the minor positions.

Currently one of the leading flat jockeys in England he has been in flying form this season until an injury sidelined him in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old broke his collarbone in a fall at Wolverhampton on May 26 but hopes he may recover in time for Royal Ascot in the middle of this month.

