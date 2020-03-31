Tuam Herald Photographer Ray Ryan wins national award

The winners of the 2019 MacNamee Awards have been confirmed by the GAA. The GAA National Communication and Media Awards are named after the late Pádraig MacNamee, former President of the GAA, Chairman of the GAA Commission (1969-1971) and member of the RTÉ authority and are presented annually in recognition of outstanding contributions made by individuals and Association units in the area of media and communications. Among the winners announced this year is Ray Ryan, a former Tuam Stars goalkeeper who has worked for years as a photographer for the Tuam Herald, who picks up the Best Photograph Award for a terrific snapshot of Carnmore player Torin Finnerty and Dylan McLoughlin, a member of the backroom team, after Carnmore won their first ever County Minor hurling title last November.

Due to the Covid-19 situation the presentation of the MacNamee Awards has been postponed until a future date.

A delighted Ray Ryan spoke to Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh on Monday night’s Over the Line sports show…

2019 Best Photograph – Ray Ryan, The Tuam Herald

Carnmore minor hurling keeper Torin Finnerty is embraced by Dylan McLoughlin, a member of the management team, after they won their first ever Galway County Minor A hurling championship in Salthill.