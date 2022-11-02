Tuam Golf Club are national GolfSixes champions

Tuam Golf Club are the 2022 GolfSixes National Champions after they won the National Finals last weekend at Black Bush GC in Co. Meath.

It is the second year in a row, Tuam reached the National Finals, and won the event with 38 points, two clear of Donaghadee.

Both clubs were joined by Kanturk, Lee Valley, Lurgan, New Forest and Rosslare in the seven-team event.

Aimed at boys and girls, GolfSixes is open to anyone born in 2009 or later, with a handicap of 28.0 or higher for boys, and 36.0 or higher for girls.

Each team is made up of six players (three pairs), and must include at least two boys and two girls. Each Pair will play in a six-hole Stroke Play Scramble format from distances no greater than 150 metres. The best two cards out of the three from each team will count to the team’s final score.

Evan Burke, Joe Regan, Rory Williams, Dylan Broderick, Rachel Treacy and Olivia Lynch were the six-player team, and were backed up by substitutes Joe O’Grady and Roisin O’Connor.

Speaking after the event, Tuam’s Junior Convenor Rae Gilmore said that GolfSixes was brilliant for the club.

“We started this programme three years ago. 11 turned up on the opening day, and only three were members. We now have 97 fully paid up junior members. It’s amazing for the club. Word of mouth is helping too.

“Three of the team from last year were there this year too, and their games have improved. Some of these players wont be on the teams next year, as their handicaps will be too low to compete.

“The amount of people who have been onto the club congratulating the club and the team is brilliant. It means a lot to the club and the area. We were presented with our Connacht pennant at the event, and we cant wait to get the national pennant. The club are very proud of the eight players and the programme.