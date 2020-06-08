Tuam Cancer Care Needs Your Support For Three Counties Cycle

For the past number of years Tuam Cancer Care in association with Tuam Cycling Club have held the 3 Counties Leisure Cycle, during Bike Week in June, raising much needed funds to support the cancer related services offered at the Centre. This year we have had to rethink the cycle to keep in line with Covid 19 restrictions.

Working with Alan Coyne, idonate, we have created the Tuam Cancer Care 3 Counties Virtual Cycle. The virtual challenge starts on Sunday 14th June and cyclists have 4 weeks to complete the 208km distance. This is a virtual challenge that cyclists can complete inside the current restriction. Every distance cycled and logged on Strava will move you further along the virtual route.

Starting and finishing at the Tuam Cancer Care Centre on the Dunmore Rd, the 208km route takes the cyclist on a virtual journey through the 3 Counties of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, where the people that we support live, before taking a short trip around Tuam.

This event is FREE to register but participants are asked to register online @ www.idonate.ie/tccvirtualcycle, creating their own personal fundraising page to share on Social Media.

We at Tuam Cancer Care are continuing to provide support throughout the COVID 19 pandemic. While we are unable to provide our usual face to face supports, our phone & information line is fully operational on 093 28522.

In the meantime we have had to cancel a number of fundraising events. Last year these events were worth over €33,000 which is a hugely significant amount given that we rely so heavily on fundraising to fund our services.

This virtual cycle challenge gives people an opportunity to enjoy the lifting of restrictions from 5km while raising much needed funds for Tuam Cancer Care. Any support that people can give is gratefully appreciated.

If you have any questions on this event please contact me on 087 7207523 or by email to [email protected].