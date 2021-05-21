Tuam Cancer Care 3 Counties Cycle starts on the 13th of June

print

The Tuam Cancer Care 3 Counties Virtual Cycle starts on Sunday 13th June!



The 208km route takes the cyclist on a virtual journey, that starts and finishes at the Tuam Cancer Care Centre on the Dunmore Rd, through the 3 Counties of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, symbolising where the people that we support live, before taking a short, virtual trip around Tuam.



Cyclists have 4 weeks to complete the 208km distance. This is a virtual challenge that cyclists can complete at their own time and pace. Every distance cycled will move you further along the virtual route, either log your distance with Strava or enter it manually after each cycle.



Cyclists can take part as part of a team or individually!

If you would like to take part in this challenge with a friend, team or your cycling club, or maybe you are looking to create a challenge to take part in with your colleagues to help you reconnect, simply select a team leader to create your team fundraising page and to log the kilometres cycled by each individual member. This event is FREE to register but participants are asked to register online @ www.idonate.ie/tccvirtualcycle, creating their own personal fundraising page to share on Social Media.

In 2021 the demand for our support services is growing and is projected to be over 15% higher than in pre-COVID times. Meanwhile, due to the limitations on running in-person fundraising events our income from fundraising is projected to decrease by over 40% from 2019 levels. Virtual events such as the cycle allow us to raise funds for the support services while keeping everyone safe, and the cycle can be completed anywhere in the world!

For details on this event please contact Eimear on 087 7207523, email [email protected] or check out our facebook page by clicking here.