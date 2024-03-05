Tuam Boxer one step closer to Olympic Games

Share story:

Martin McDonagh from Tuam who boxes out of Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin, boxes in the last 32 of the Olympic Qualifiers tomorrow when he faces Yusef Acik in Italy.

McDonagh has one win in the qualifiers under his belt against a five time US Champion in The Dominican Republic’s Fernely Ali Feliz who he beat 4-1.

The Scorecard read: 30:27; 29:28; 29:28; 27:30; 29:28.

His opponent received a bye into the last 32.

McDonagh will be boxing in the afternoon session that begins at 3.30pm local time tomorrow.

49 quota places are available. In all weights Ireland is contesting at the tournament, a last four finish will qualify for Paris.

The Paris Boxing Taskforce, which is running the competition on behalf of the International Olympic Committee, has advised that boxers will box to quota – which means boxers will cease competing at the Quarter Finals stage where the last 4 qualify.

Should Martin win, he will then take on the winner of Azhar of Pakistan and Danis Latypov of Bahrain on Saturday with the winner going into the Quarter Final and one bout away from the Olympic Games.