Tuam boxer Martin McDonagh still fighting for Olympic dream

After the crushing disappointment of losing out in the Olympic qualifiers in Italy last weekend, Tuam boxer Martin McDonagh is still confident he can make it to the Summer Olympics in Paris when the final qualifying tournament comes up on May 23rd in Bangkok, Thailand. McDonagh suffered only his second defeat in 15 fights as an amateur boxer in Italy on a 3-2 split-decision last weekend against the Russian-born Danis Latypov, who now fights under the Bahrain flag. 21-year-old McDonagh’s rise in the amateur ranks in the super-heavyweight (92kg+) category has been meteoric and he has been christened ‘Project 28’ by the Irish Olympic Coaching staff who see him as a leading contender to lead the Irish team to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. However, the determined McDonagh feels he still has a good chance of making this summer’s games in Paris and is continuing his gruelling schedule of travelling to Crumlin in Dublin every Monday morning for training twice a day, Monday to Friday, and at weekends when he travels home. All of this, without any sponsorship, but with a rapidly growing reputation for being the next ‘big thing’ to happen in Irish boxing. Galway Bay FM Head of Sport Ollie Turner sat down with Martin McDonagh this week in Tuam to discuss the disappointment of last weekend in Italy, his hopes of setting the record straight in Thailand and his hope that some business people in Galway and the wider Tuam area would row in behind him as he chases the Olympic dream…

If you are in business and would like to explore a sponsorship opportunity with Martin McDonagh, you can contact Ollie Turner at 091-770077