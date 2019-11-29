Triple Header of Triathlon Ireland National Championships Races Announced for Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon in 2020

Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon’s reputation of successfully delivering top-class racing in Galway over the past number of years will see the ever-expanding Triathlon and Multisport Festival play host to not one but three National Championship Races in 2020.

Kick-starting the open water triathlon season in the West of Ireland, athletes taking part in the events over the course of the two day festival weekend on May 23rd and 24th will battle it out in the flat calm waters of the privately-owned Lough at the Castle, cycle through the heart Burren and enjoy an off road run around the stunning grounds of the Castle estate. Crossing the line to the backdrop of the commanding castle the variety of races for adults and juniors at Lough Cutra should whet the appetite for everyone from the most seasoned of athletes to those who are dipping their toes for the very first time in 2020.

The National Mixed Relay Club Championships returns to Lough Cutra for a fourth year this fast and fabulous format of racing pits four athletes from one club against other clubs in a super fast and all out relay race as they each take on a 200m swim, 5km cycle and 1.5km run with the first team across the line on the day crowned National Champions.

With the introduction in 2019 of three new race formats including Duathlon, Aquathalon and Aquabike, athletes can now select to race two of their favourite disciplines across swim, bike or run and compete for glory! The allocation of National Championship status for the Aquabike Standard distance and Aquathalon Sprint distance are expected to attract some of Ireland’s fastest athletes to these hugely exciting and exhilarating Championship events.

Speaking about the triple header of Championship races for 2020, Race Director Brian Adcock said, We are delighted to once again play host to three key Triathlon Ireland National Championships Races. These events provide the perfect opportunity for athletes to start their season on a high as individuals racing for crucial early season National Championships status in the Aquabike and Aquathalon Championships or go for glory as a club team in the National Mixed Relay Championships. We are delighted to host these events and continue to strive to deliver an exceptional experience for all athletes young and old across all of our races in Galway. We are grateful to the Triathlon Ireland and also to the triathlon community who continue to support our events in Galway each year.

With a host of triathlon and multisport races as well as the Castle Swim Series and Castle Run Series events on the race card for 2020, Lough Cutra Castle is sure to be a destination race for all the family. Take advantage of the 35% discount Black Tri Day offer currently available across all races and secure your place on the start line today on www.loughcutratri.ie