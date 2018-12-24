TRIO SIGN CONTRACTS WITH GALWAY UNITED FOR 2019

Mark Hannon has joined Galway United from Finn Harps.

The 20-year-old central midfielder began his career with Sligo Rovers. Hannon spent four seasons with the club’s under-19 team before being handed a first team debut by Dave Robertson.

The Sligo native moved on to North West neighbours Finn Harps in 2018 and made 7 appearances for Ollie Horgan’s side, scoring once against Drogheda United.

Hannon became United’s first new signing for 2019 and Alan Murphy was keen to work with midfielder once again.

“I’ve know Mark for several years through the Connacht Schools squads. At that early stage, I knew Mark was a talent.

“He’s a left footed player that’s very composed on the ball. He can play in several positions and is an absolute competitor and winner.

“He’s going to be exciting to bring in and he’s a real leader at only 20, he’s a very good communicator and he’ll demand high standards from the players around him.

“Mark really wants this. It’s a real ambition for him to nail down his place in the League of Ireland. He’s prepared to do what he needs to play.

“He’s exactly the type of player we need. We want good people and hungry people that we can call our own and now Mark Hannon is going to get his chance and in my eyes he’s very capable and in an excellent position to take that chance.”

Stephen Walsh has re-signed with United for his seventh season at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The 28-year-old centre-back has made 175 appearances for United since signing from Galway Hibernians in 2010, over the course of six seasons with the club, scoring 8 goals.

Speaking to www.galwayunitedfc.ie after securing his 12th signing for the 2019 season, United boss Alan Murphy was delighted to secures the services of the United stalwart for another season.

“It’s a relief and statement to get Stephen signed back for next season. He’s prepared to put his shoulder to the wheel and lead by example both on and off the pitch.

“At 28, he’s now a senior pro in the squad and knows his role. He’s a week-in, week out, solid performer that knows the club.

“What is very identifiable is his passion and how he really wants to play League of Ireland for Galway United.

“He’s Galway through and through, and he’s going to be a real leader for us, but also, he’s a real talent.

“Stephen has a cultured left foot and there is nobody that wants to win headers or battles more, so he really brings a lot of talent and commitment to the table and I’m delighted to have him back for next season.”

Promising winger Dara Costelloe has signed a new contract with the club.

The 16-year-old Limerick native joined United’s under-15 squad two seasons ago and has had a meteoric rise through the ranks in just two seasons at Eamonn Deacy Park.

After enjoying a promising first season at under-15 level, Costelloe progressed to United’s under-17 team, where he continued to shine. His form prompted a first team debut at the age of just 15 against Finn Harps and the midfielder would go on to make two further appearances in the First Division for United.

Alan Murphy, who handed Costelloe his debut at Finn Park, making him the youngest player in Galway United’s history, added:

“Dara made his debut on merit last season. His performances at underage level were excellent and he’s a real talent that we need to nurture.

“Dara will be training with our senior squad next season and he’ll hopefully progress again and see a lot more action. It can only be good for both Dara’s progression and the club’s development to see a 15-year-old last season, who’s recently just turned 16, pressing for first team action.

“He’s got that off the cuff ability to do the unexpected, he’s got explosive pace and the stature, despite his young age.

“It’s an exciting times for the club and for Dara. It’s brilliant to have somebody that fits our model, he’s from Limerick, but he’s a perfect example of the type of player Galway United can attract.”