Trinity College Dublin Sport Scholarship Students Celebrated At Awards Ceremony.

Galway Soccer Star Sadhbh Doyle Among Sport Scholars

Trinity Sport in association with Bank of Ireland officially unveiled its sport scholars for the 2019 – 2020 season on Tuesday, 29th October at an event for family and friends in the Dining Hall, Trinity College Dublin. This year’s awardees, comprising of 40 Trinity Sport scholars and 25 Club Academy scholars including Galway Athlete and dentistry student, Sadhbh Doyle. Sadhbh was recognised for her achievements as an Irish U19 international player and for her partaking in the World University Games 2019 in Napoli.

Special guests on the night included Trinity Sport ambassador and motivational speaker Mark Pollock who spoke to the Trinity Sport Scholars about the importance of collaboration commenting: “Being involved in sports during my time in Trinity is what taught me how to win and lose, how to build resilience and how to be part of a team. I believe these skills not only matter in sport, but can be applied in business, science and life in general.”

He continued: “There is now an opportunity for Trinity Sport Scholarship students to take advantage of the performance supports within the scholarship programme. It’s also incredibly important to share this knowledge and collaborate with your club teammates.”

Head of Sport Michelle Tanner commented on how far the scholarship programme has come, now it its 27th year. “It is said that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ similarly it takes a university environment to produce a top performing athlete. Our athletes often make it look easy but it’s important to recognise the effort that goes into producing a great performance. Our role in Trinity Sport is to make that journey a little bit easier.”

Karen Cunningham, Head Dublin City Banking, Bank of Ireland was present at the event commenting: “We are delighted to sponsor the Trinity Sport Scholarship Awards 2019. It is testament to their dedication and talent in gaining this accolade, everyone involved should be proud of their achievement. At Bank of Ireland we understand the importance of sport forming a key part of a student’s life, as it helps them to thrive on the field of play, as well as academically. These scholarships recognise achievements made to date and are designed to act as a springboard to future success. Bank of Ireland looks forward to supporting this journey every step of the way.”

Among those celebrated on the night included:

Irish U19 international – Sadhbh Doyle

Three Ireland U20 and Leinster rugby players – Jack Dunne, Michael Silvester and Ryan Baird. Tighthead prop and Leinster rugby player Linda Djougang.

Ulster and Ireland international rugby player Kathryn Dane.

Ireland U21s and U23s hockey player Erica Markey.

Ireland senior basketball vice-captain Edel Thornton and Ireland U20 basketball player Sorcha Tierney