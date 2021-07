print

It was with great sadness on Thursday evening that the GAA community in Galway learned of the passing of Mike Flanagan of Kilnadeema/Leitrim.

Mike was a staunch clubman who also served as a selector of the Galway Minor Hurling team with Mattie Murphy and was known far and wide for his straight talking, especially during his time as a delegate to the county board.

Galway GAA Chairman Pat Kearney paid this tribute when speaking to John on FYI Galway.