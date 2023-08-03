Tributes paid to the late Jimmy Cooney

Tributes have been paid following the passing of former Galway and Sarsfields hurler Jimmy who passed away on Monday evening at the age of 68.

The Sarsfields man played for Galway in four championships from 1979 to ’82 and was left corner-back in the Tribesmen’s All-Ireland senior hurling victory in 1980 when they beat Limerick in the final.

Jimmy won an All-Star in 1980 and ’81 and won three senior county medals with Sarsfields and an All-Ireland Club winners medal as a sub in 1993 when they beat Kilmallock from Limerick by 1-17 to 2-7 in Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day.

Tommy Fox is a former teammate and neighbour. He is also the current County Board Delegate for the Sarsfields GAA club.

He looks back at the life and times of the most revered Jimmy Cooney.

Galway Talks also paid tribute to Jimmy on Tuesday Morning with Keith joined by Joe Connolly and Cyril Farrell, Sarsfields hurler Tommy Fox, and Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner.