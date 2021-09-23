Tributes Paid To The Late Frank Fahy Of Turloughmore And Galway.

Frank Fahy was once described as a dynamo of integrity and straight talk. As a player his career went back to the late 40’s and early 50’s as a hurler and footballer in St. Mary’s College. At inter-county level he played in the All-Ireland Junior Finals (home) of 1951, ‘55 and ‘57. At club level, there was the 1956 (as a player) and then 6-in-a-row County titles with Turloughmore. He used to cycle from Tuam to Turloughmore for training during his playing days.

He was Turloughmore’s Secretary in 1956 and Treasurer throughout the 1960’s. Frank always brought an immediate improvement and upturn in fortunes to everything he got involved with. He played a huge role in the success of the Turloughmore Carnivals.

He progressed to being the first County Hurling Board Secretary in 1973. He was County Hurling Team Manager in 1970-75, ‘76 and 77 and selector in 1972, ‘73 and ‘78. The U21 title of 1972, the National League win of 1975 and the All Ireland Final appearance of 1975 helped Galway back to the big time before the All-Ireland success in 1980. His Tuam based marquee company is known far and wide.

He was a man who was before his time – inventive and always looking to reach the next level. Frank Fahy made an enormous contribution to Turloughmore and Galway Hurling. He won’t be forgotten. Fittingly the Galway U21 A Championship Cup is named in his honour.

Funeral Details

The death has occurred of Frank Fahy – Galway Road, Tuam, Galway

Predeceased by his wife Josie and daughter Joanna. Sadly missed by his loving family Mary, John, Riona, Eleanor, Keith, Clodagh and Eithne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Sincere thanks to Kumar and all the staff at Brooklodge Nursing Home who cared for him so well.

At the wishes of his family and in keeping with Government advice and HSE guidelines on public gatherings his Funeral Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam, on Friday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Mass will be Live-streamed on the Tuam Cathedral Web Cam and broadcast on Parish Radio.

The Fahy family appreciate your respect, support and understanding at this time. Those who would like to leave a message of condolence may do so at [email protected].