Tributes Paid To The Former Irish Welterweight Champion, The Late Sean Harty of Bohermore

Tributes are being paid this afternoon to the former Irish Welterweight Champion Sean Harty of Bohermore who passed away recently.

Sean originally boxed out of OLBC and Corrib Boxing Clubs and went to England in 1960 where he built a fine reputation as a sparring partner for some top professionals such as Mick Leahy who won the British Middleweight Championship.

Around 1962, and despite the call to go professional himself, Sean stayed in the amateur ranks and began coaching. Coaching boxers like Dan McLinden (British and British Empire Heavyweight Champion), Jim Henry (Irish Senior Bantamweight Champion and Irish International) and Pat Long (Irish Senior Light Heavy Champion and Irish International) returning to Galway in 1967 where he coached and boxed out of Olympic Boxing Club, winning the Irish Senior Welterweight title on the 14th of April beating Harry Mooney from Belfast in the Final.

In his coaching days with Olympic he coached champions such as Frank Heaney (Irish Senior Heavyweight Champion), Patrick Ward (5 x Irish Champion), Jason Taniane (Connaught Champion, Irish Athletic Third Level Boxing Association Champion), David Giles Jr (Irish Athletic Third Level Boxing Association Champion) and Charlie Ward (County Champion, Connaught Champion).

A fine Sportsman, he also played soccer with Galway Hibs and rugby with OLBC and Galway Rovers.

Jason Taniane spoke to John Mulligan about the life and career of the Late Sean Harty.

Jason Taniane training with Sean Harty

Sean is sadly missed by his wife Peggy, sons Jonathan and Alan, brother Michael, sisters Noreen, Margaret, Kay and Una, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St.Colman’s Church, Corofin followed by burial in Cummer Cemetery. Mass live streamed on CorofinBelclare.ie and on Parish Radio 105.9fm.

May Sean’s kind and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.