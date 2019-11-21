Tributes paid to Sarsfields hurling legend Peter Cooney

Tributes have been paid to former Sarsfields hurler Peter Cooney who has died at the age of 49 after battling cancer since 2017. A two-time All Ireland club title winner with his club, Peter also won 5 county championships alongside his brothers Jimmy, Pakie, Michael, Joe and Brendan as well as an All-Ireland U21 title with Galway. Sarsfields county board delegate Tommie Fox pays this tribute…

As Tommie mentioned, perhaps Peter’s finest hour was in the 1992 drawn county final when he scored 0-6 from play against Carnmore, earning him the Connacht Tribune Sports Star of the Week accolade.

Peter is survived by his wife Emer, sons Oisin, Cormac and Eanna. His funeral will take place this Saturday from 2pm to 5pm at his home in Coorbaun, Bullaun.