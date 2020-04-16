Tributes paid to Dunmore MacHales legend Paddy Coleman

The death has occurred of Paddy Coleman, Garrafrauns, Dunmore at the age of 95. A brother of Bertie, who passed away in 2007, Paddy was a member of the 1946 Dunmore MacHales Junior Team and the 1953 Senior Team that won Championship County titles. Throughout the sixties he enjoyed the golden years of Dunmore and Galway football and particularly enjoyed supporting the Dunmore players representing Galway teams in Croke Park. His sons John and Pat were on the Dunmore team that won their last Senior Championship title in 1983 and Paddy’s good health all his life meant he was able to attend the ‘Kings of the Sixties’ function last October in the Ard Rí Hotel in Tuam where he met so many old friends. In July of 2014, Galway Bay FM hoted a Galway v Mayo Connacht final preview in Garrafrauns Community Centre where Paddy spoke to Kevin O’Dwyer…

Paddy Coleman, Quinaltagh, Garrafrauns, Dunmore, Co. Galway – April 15th – in the loving care of his family at home.

Pre-deceased by his wife, Mary Agnes, daughter Carmel, grand-son Jack, son-in-law Vincent and brothers Cecil, Bertie and Kevin. Cherished father of Mary, Josephine, Phil, Pat, Anne, Joan, John and Jean. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Tom, Izaak, Pat, Dermot, Philip and Joe, daughters-in-law Marian and Catherine, 21 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. May he rest in peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines about Covid 19, a private family mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns. The mass will be streamed live on www.studiorove.ie/pcoleman

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Paddy’s long and fruitful life will take place at a later date.