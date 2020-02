Tributes have been paid to Tadhg Meehan after his death was announced yesterday (Friday).

The Tycooley man was a former Provincial Council of Britain secretary and treasurer and served at the top table for 28 years.

He was an uncle of the Meehan brothers who played football for Caltra and Galway.

May He Rest In Peace

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a great Gael & former Chairman Tadhg Meehan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. A true GAA volunteer who will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/Sot1tMD8FA — LancsGAAofficial (@lancsGAAofficia) February 15, 2020