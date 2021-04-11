Tributes Paid Following The Passing Of Past President Of Connacht Rugby Mick Grealish

print

Tributes have been paid to past president of Connacht Rugby and OLBC Stalwart Michael Mick Grealish who passed away on Thursday evening.

Mick dedicated his life to the development of the game at all levels ever since he joined OLBC RFC the early 1950s.

He was a firm advocate of the Junior game and during his time as president saw the junior interprovincial team move to the cusp of great things. Starting with the Ger Dowd coached team in 2008 and culminating in the province’s first ever interprovincial titles in 2011 and 2012 under Seamus King and Ambrose Conboy.

John Mulligan paid this tribute on FYI Galway on Friday evening and he was joined by Mick Turley of OLBC and a former manager of the Connacht Junior Team, Chief Executive of Connacht Rugby Willie Ruane and President of Connacht Rugby Ann Heneghan.

Mick’s funeral arrangements

Michael also known as Mick Grealish

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Waterlane, Bohermore. Mass for Mick Grealish will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road.

Mass will be steamed live online on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/catholic-church-of-the-sacred-heart.

Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore via Waterlane. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.