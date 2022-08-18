Tributes paid following the passing of former President of the IRFU Don Crowley

Tributes are being paid this afternoon following the passing of former President of the IRFU Don Crowley of Galwegians on August 16th.

A Galway City native educated at The Bish, Don was a distinguished open-side flanker

during his playing career.

He won a Connacht Schools Senior Cup medal and captained Connacht Schools XV, before studying engineering where he won a Connacht Schools Senior Cup medal with UCG.

At club level he would go on to have a life-long association with Galwegians, with whom he also won a Connacht Junior League medal.

After hanging up his boots, Don retained his involvement with Wegians where he became a

club legend and one of their greatest ambassadors. He had the honour of being President of

Galwegians during the famous club tour of Canada in 1977 and after serving as club President, he served as secretary of the Connacht Branch from 1981 to 1989 before becoming Branch President for the 1993/94 season.

At National level, Don served in a multitude of roles with the most significant being that as President of the IRFU for the 2002/2003 season.

Galwegians RFC President Frank Kineen spoke to John Mulligan and paid this tribute to the late Don Crowley: