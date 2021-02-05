Tributes Paid Following The Passing Of Danno Heaslip of Galwegians RFC

print

Tributes have been paid following the passing of Former Galwegians Captain and President and well known businessman Danno Heaslip who passed away on Thursday following a long illness.

As a player and administrator he was well known throughout the rugby community and will also never be forgotten as the owner of the 1982 Champion Hurdle winner For Auction.

John Mulligan broadcast this tribute on FYI Galway on Thursday evening and he was joined by George McDonagh who spoke about that historic race win and by Mr Carl Blake, Vice President of Galwegians RFC.

Keith Finnegan than broadcast a tribute as part of Galway Talks on Friday Morning where he was joined by Carl Blake and Colm O’Donnellan.

To his beloved wife Mary, his sons Simon and James, his daughters Mary Kate and Justine, his extended family and friends and all at Galwegians we send our deepest sympathies.